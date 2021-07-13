The Manuscript: A Conversation with Ruby Namdar

Register here.

Join us for for a conversation with the accomplished Israeli author, Ruby Namdar.

About this event

The Tel Aviv Review of Books and Jerusalism are proud to present a talk with Ruby Namdar, author of the Sapir Prize-winning novel The Ruined House. Namdar will discuss his latest fiction, “The Manuscript,” a short story published this month in The Tel Aviv Review of Books. “The Manuscript” is a provocative story of creative inspiration and theft, literary friendship and betrayal. The story is written in Namdar’s distinctive style, which synthesizes themes and styles of contemporary Jewish literature and Talmudic narrative, and has drawn international literary attention. Please join us for a robust conversation.

Ruby Namdar was born and raised in Jerusalem to a family of Iranian-Jewish heritage. His first book, Haviv (2000), won The Ministry of Culture’s Award for Best First Publication. His novel The Ruined House has won the Sapir Prize, Israel’s most prestigious literary award. He currently lives in New York City with his wife and two daughters and teaches Jewish literature, focusing on Biblical and Talmudic narrative.

Sam Sussman is writer whose work has won the BAFTA New Writing Contest, Oxford Review of Books Short Fiction Prize, and appeared in Harper’s, The Forward, and Dissent. He is a Fellow at LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture at the 14th Street Y in New York.

Maayan Eitan is a writer based in Tel Aviv. Her first novel, titled “Love”, was published in Israel in Hebrew in 2020 and will be published by Penguin Press in 2022 in the US. She holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and is now working on her second novel.

The Tel Aviv Review of Books is an online, English-language magazine dealing with all aspects of the Israeli world of letters. The TARB seeks to become the preeminent venue for intellectual discussions about Israeli politics, society, art and culture, covering the broadest possible spectrum of perspectives and opinions in Israel and about Israel for an international audience. The journal includes reviews, interviews, and long-form essays dealing with the major issues of the day from perspectives across the Israeli political, religious, and social spectrum. It also features work by international commentators on Israel. Read more on the TARB site.

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli literature in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to build a website and expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen!

