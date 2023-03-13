Tuesday, 14 March, at 8:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

For those based in the United States and Canada, please note that the clocks have not yet moved to summertime in Israel, therefore the time difference is currently one hour less than usual. For the next two weeks, 8:30 PM Israel will be 2:30 PM Eastern time.

The poster boy of the IDF might have once been a secular Jewish Israeli boy, but today, the IDF is a vast melting pot with soldiers of many kinds. In “The Many Faces of The IDF”, we will be in dialogue with representatives of various communities that serve in Israel’s Defense Forces to discuss the history, modern-day challenges, and the experience of soldiers of various backgrounds. In our third event, retired IDF Colonel Miri Eisin us in conversation about the changing role of women serving in the IDF.

Retired Colonel Miri Eisin serves on the faculty of the Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, where she teaches graduate and undergraduate students, and is an associate at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism. Miri Eisin is an intelligence, security and diplomacy expert and an international public speaker. She is a frequent commentator on these issues in world media. During her 20 years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), she served as the intelligence officer in combat units, assistant to the Director of Military Intelligence, and Deputy Head of the Combat Intelligence Corps.

After retiring from the military, Eisin served as the Israeli government spokesperson during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, and as international press secretary to Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Topic: The Many Faces of the IDF: Part 3

Time: March 14, 2023 8:30 PM Israel / 2:30 EDT

