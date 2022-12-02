Donate
The Middle East in Transition
The Middle East in Transition

12/02/2022

Mon, December 5, 2022, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Register here.

Location: Deakin Burwood Corporate Centre (BCC) 221 Burwood Highway Burwood, VIC 3125 Australia

Keynote Speaker: Prof Sarah Phillips (University of Sydney) After al-Qa’ida, after ISIS? Violence in the Middle East

With the rapid global changes that have occurred since the start of the COVID pandemic, are established understandings of Middle East politics and society still relevant? The rise of Russian and Chinese influence in the Middle East means that US hegemony in the region cannot be taken for granted. World events such as the war in Ukraine, the post-pandemic global economy, and the international movement away from fossil fuel sources of energy impact the Middle East in unique ways and are already affecting shifting alliances with Turkey and NATO, Israel and the Gulf States. In this context, existing academic narratives on the Middle East need to adapt to keep up with these rapid changes.

The conference poses the following questions:

  • Who are the emerging players in the Middle East and what does the future hold for the rivalry of world powers in the region?
  • What is the economic outlook given changes in energy consumption?
  • What is the future for rule of law, sovereignty, and good governance in the region?
  • What does the future hold for women, ethnic and religious minorities and other marginalised groups in the Middle East?
  • How is culture changing in Middle Eastern societies?

