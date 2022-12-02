The Middle East in Transition

Mon, December 5, 2022, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Location: Deakin Burwood Corporate Centre (BCC) 221 Burwood Highway Burwood, VIC 3125 Australia

Keynote Speaker: Prof Sarah Phillips (University of Sydney) After al-Qa’ida, after ISIS? Violence in the Middle East

With the rapid global changes that have occurred since the start of the COVID pandemic, are established understandings of Middle East politics and society still relevant? The rise of Russian and Chinese influence in the Middle East means that US hegemony in the region cannot be taken for granted. World events such as the war in Ukraine, the post-pandemic global economy, and the international movement away from fossil fuel sources of energy impact the Middle East in unique ways and are already affecting shifting alliances with Turkey and NATO, Israel and the Gulf States. In this context, existing academic narratives on the Middle East need to adapt to keep up with these rapid changes.

The conference poses the following questions: