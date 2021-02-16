Give the Gift of Trusted News!

‘The Moral Triangle: Germans, Israelis, Palestinians’
Mideast Streets
Israelis
Palestinians
Germany
Book
Author

‘The Moral Triangle: Germans, Israelis, Palestinians’

The Media Line Staff
02/16/2021

Wed, Feb 17, 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Atshan and Galor demonstrate the myriad ways in which migration, trauma, and contemporary state politics are inextricably linked.

About this Event

Middle East Center, co-sponsored by: Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures and Jewish Studies Program

Berlin is home to Europe’s largest Palestinian diaspora community and one of the world’s largest Israeli diaspora communities. Germany’s guilt about the Nazi Holocaust has led to a public disavowal of anti-Semitism and strong support for the Israeli state. Meanwhile, Palestinians in Berlin report experiencing increasing levels of racism and Islamophobia. In The Moral Triangle, Sa’ed Atshan and Katharina Galor draw on ethnographic fieldwork and interviews with Israelis, Palestinians, and Germans in Berlin to explore these asymmetric relationships in the context of official German policies, public discourse, and the private sphere. They show how these relationships stem from narratives surrounding moral responsibility, the Holocaust, the Israel/Palestine conflict, and Germany’s recent welcoming of Middle Eastern refugees. They also point to spaces for activism and solidarity among Germans, Israelis, and Palestinians in Berlin that can help foster restorative justice and account for multiple forms of trauma. Highlighting their interlocutors’ experiences, memories, and hopes, Atshan and Galor demonstrate the myriad ways in which migration, trauma, and contemporary state politics are inextricably linked.

