The Murder of Jamal Khashoggi & Growing Threat of Transnational Repression

Starts on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Freedom House invites you to a look into the state-sponsored assassination of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent journalist.

About this event

The Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

The Growing Threat of Transnational Repression

Join Michael Isikoff, Lina Alhathloul, and Nate Schenkkan, in a conversation moderated by journalist Kim Ghattas.

The panelists will discuss an eight-part series that will have just concluded on Conspiracyland. Entitled “The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi,” the series investigates the grisly state-sponsored assassination of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent journalist after he dared to criticize the country’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS.

They’ll discuss the Khashoggi murder as an example of the growing threat of “transnational repression,” when repressive governments reach across borders, often into democracies, to silence dissent from citizens and journalists who have fled the country. Register now.

Panelists:

Michael Isikoff,

Chief Investigative Correspondent for Yahoo! News and host of the Conspiracyland Podcast

Lina Alhathloul,

“Proud Sister of Loujain Alhathloul,” a Saudi women’s rights activist and former political prisoner who was kidnapped by the Saudi government from the UAE

Nate Schenkkan,

Director of Research Strategy at Freedom House

Moderator:

Kim Ghattas,

Journalist, author, and analyst covering the Middle East, international affairs, and US foreign policy

>>LISTEN – Michael Isikoff’s podcast series on the Khashoggi murder

>>READ – Freedom House’s detailed report, Out of Sight, Not Out of Reach: Understanding Transnational Repression