The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt: 2 Points of Departure Leading to a Similar Conclusion

The Media Line Staff
05/12/2020

Hussein Aboubakr and Cynthia Farahat grew up in Egypt under very different circumstances but both have arrived to similar places in their personal journeys. They will each discuss their personal experiences with the Muslim Brotherhood as well as their ongoing work. They will be able to answer questions as to the extent of the Muslim brotherhood’s influence throughout the world, the stability of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s regime and the strength of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt today.

