The Muslim Holiday of Eid al-Adha and the Hajj to Mecca

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2020

Date and time: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2:30 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

An Exploration of Eid al-Adha

Khaled Abu Awwad, the Palestinian co-director of Roots, will explain the meaning and customs of the Feast of the Sacrifice, the four-day Muslim holiday – just celebrated a few days ago – that honors the willingness of Ibrahim-Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. He will also discuss the pilgrimage to Mecca that is associated with the holiday, and the unprecedented cancellation of the pilgrimage this year in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, Khaled will also compare Muslim and Jewish understandings of the command to Abraham to sacrifice his son.

