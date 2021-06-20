The Netanyahus in America: Conversation with Joshua Cohen

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A job interview goes awry for the exiled patriarch of Israel’s First Family in this riotous novel.

Joshua Cohen mixes fiction with nonfiction in his latest novel The Netanyahus, sprung from an anecdote told by critic Harold Bloom about the time he hosted Benzion Netanyahu, father of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for a campus visit at Cornell.

Corbin College, not quite upstate New York, winter 1959–1960: Ruben Blum, a Jewish historian—but not an historian of the Jews—is co-opted onto a hiring committee to review the application of an exiled Israeli scholar specializing in the Spanish Inquisition. When Benzion Netanyahu shows up for an interview, family unexpectedly in tow, Blum plays the reluctant host to guests who proceed to lay waste to his American complacencies.

Join author Joshua Cohen in conversation with AJU President Dr. Jeffrey Herbst to discuss this wildly inventive, genre-bending comedy about blending, identity, politics, and the Jewish concept of ‘chosenness’.

