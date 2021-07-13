The Neuroscience Of Architectural Beauty (Europe and Middle East)

Starts on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 3:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join architect Dr. Nir Buras for a 1-hour Live Zoom presentation on “The Neuroscience of Architectural Beauty”, followed by interactive Q&A!

About this event

Why is it that the unique settings, special environments, and distinctive features of beautiful cities attract so many tourists? Is there anything in their beauty that promotes health? Why aren’t we building this way today? Are we promoting disease using the wrong urbanism?

OUR PURPOSE is to help people understand better their cities and help communities overcome the expected challenges of the 21st century.

PLANNING FOR THE LONG TERM is more cost-effective than pursuing short-term solutions.

THERE IS NO GOOD URBANISM WITHOUT GOOD ARCHITECTURE; and traditional and classical buildings make the best streets and places.