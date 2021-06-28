The New Arab Webinar Series: Grenfell

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Grenfell: the tragedy that changed everything

About this event

Four years have passed since the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that exposed the deep schisms in British society. Today, what is left of the tower stands as a reminder of the ever-growing inequality and class divide in Britain. In fact, some would argue it was precisely the issues of poverty and institutional racism that led to the fateful event which took the live of 72 people in Grenfell. The tower, although situated in one of the richest boroughs in London, also housed some of its most marginalized communities – poor, racialised and migrant families.

Join us as we remember and reflect on the continued significance of this tragedy in light of ongoing oppression as well as resistance to it. Our speakers will address the links between the Grenfell fire and wider crises of housing, poverty, structural racism and xenophobia in Britain.

Speakers:

Fatima El-Guenuni is the Community Collaboration Consultant for Central and North West London NHS foundation Trust (CNWL). She has worked for CNWL as an Islamic psychotherapist and child and adolescent primary mental health therapist. Fatima has had a major a role in helping ensure that the Grenfell community voice is amplified at decision-making levels both locally and on a national level.

Lowkey is a hip hop artist and political campaigner who has performed everywhere from the Royal Albert Hall to the Oxford Union. He is a patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and others.

Paul O’Connell is a socialist and trade unionist. He teaches law at SOAS University of London and was a founding member of the LeFT Campaign and The Beehive, a political education project centred on Greater Manchester.

Moderator:

Malia Bouattia is an activist, a former president of the National Union of Students, and co-founder of the Students not Suspects/Educators not Informants Network.