Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The New Arab Webinar Series: Grenfell
Mideast Streets
United Kingdom
Arabs

The New Arab Webinar Series: Grenfell

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2021

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Grenfell: the tragedy that changed everything

About this event

Four years have passed since the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that exposed the deep schisms in British society. Today, what is left of the tower stands as a reminder of the ever-growing inequality and class divide in Britain. In fact, some would argue it was precisely the issues of poverty and institutional racism that led to the fateful event which took the live of 72 people in Grenfell. The tower, although situated in one of the richest boroughs in London, also housed some of its most marginalized communities – poor, racialised and migrant families.

Join us as we remember and reflect on the continued significance of this tragedy in light of ongoing oppression as well as resistance to it. Our speakers will address the links between the Grenfell fire and wider crises of housing, poverty, structural racism and xenophobia in Britain.

——————————————————————————————–

Speakers:

Fatima El-Guenuni is the Community Collaboration Consultant for Central and North West London NHS foundation Trust (CNWL). She has worked for CNWL as an Islamic psychotherapist and child and adolescent primary mental health therapist. Fatima has had a major a role in helping ensure that the Grenfell community voice is amplified at decision-making levels both locally and on a national level.

Lowkey is a hip hop artist and political campaigner who has performed everywhere from the Royal Albert Hall to the Oxford Union. He is a patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and others.

Paul O’Connell is a socialist and trade unionist. He teaches law at SOAS University of London and was a founding member of the LeFT Campaign and The Beehive, a political education project centred on Greater Manchester.

Moderator:

Malia Bouattia is an activist, a former president of the National Union of Students, and co-founder of the Students not Suspects/Educators not Informants Network.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.