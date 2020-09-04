Donate
The Next Generation MBA for Arabia’s Career Professionals
Mideast Streets
Gulf States
Business administration

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2020

Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9 to 10 am British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

In this one hour, imagine how your life can change over the coming 12 months, with The Next Generation MBA in Transformational Leadership.

Think Differently, Lead Masterfully, this is the underbelly delivered by the 12-month curriculum from CMC’s Dr. Lester Massingham crafted especially for these curious times in business and leadership.

The Next Generation MBA is delivered in the Arabian Gulf on behalf of CMC by Management Development Centre International.

It comprises a two-part, 12-month learning experience delivered by our acclaimed UK-based faculty using Microsoft TEAMS for Education. And, it’s a double celebration – with part 1 & 2 certified by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), paving the way for the six-month project leading to an MBA from the United Kingdom’s York St John University.

Join us on 5th September and hear Rob Rice dive into the heart of Transformational Leadership and why it is so crucial in these times, plus learn how you can walk away with your MBA next summer.

