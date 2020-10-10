The Normalisation of Relations Between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:30 am to 1 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The European Conservatives and Reformists Party invites you to join its next webinar, part of its “Europe Debates” series.

Restarting the Middle East Peace Process?

After 72 years since the outbreak of the Arab-Israeli conflict, the US brokered a historic decision between sovereign states with the strategic aim to open new horizons that support prosperity and stability in the region. With the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Bahrain, on the one hand, and Israel on the other, the Middle East has recently seen a shift towards peace, cooperation and tolerance. President Trump has stated that more countries are to join the historic move and soon will also normalise relations with Israel. Unlike the peace accords with Egypt and Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain have signalled that they seek a warm peace between their nations and wish to move forward with the cooperation as soon as possible. How will the historic deal alter the fate of the region towards a more hopeful and positive future? How will it impact the prospects for the resolution of the decades old Israeli-Palestinian conflict?