The Palestinian Diaspora Stories: Chile and Colombia

Date and time: Friday, August 21, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us to virtually meet two amazing community leaders of the Palestinian Diaspora community in Chile and Colombia!

Overall, Latin America is host to an estimated half-million people of Palestinian descent. With 500,000 Palestinian-Chileans, Chile is recognized for having the largest Palestinian diaspora community outside the Arab world. Palestinians began migrating to Latin America in the 1800s and there have been waves of migration ever since.

Our speakers will share their family’s diaspora stories, their distinct views of what it is like to be a Palestinian in Chilean and Colombian society today, and what they are doing to stay connected to Palestine.

Sports will be discussed too, specifically, Club Palestino Deportivo and how the team thrives in Chile and the pride that the team brings to Palestinians in Chile and beyond.

There will also be plenty of time for Q&A.

Speakers:

Marcelo Marzouka: A Palestinian-Chilean lawyer and sociologist. Currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Community in Chile, he is also a lecturer in Arab studies in the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, and partner in Invest Palestine, a consultancy company based in Santiago and Bethlehem, which aims to promote investment and entrepreneurship in Palestine.

Odette Yidi: Colombian-Palestinian university professor and expert on the Palestinian diaspora community in the Caribbean, and director of the Institute of Arab Culture of Colombia.

