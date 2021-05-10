Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Pandemic and Orthodoxies
Mideast Streets
Orthodox Jews
coronavirus
COVID-19

The Pandemic and Orthodoxies

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2021

Tue, May 11, 2021 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($40) here.

Join thought leaders and rabbis for weekly explorations of the present and future of Jewish life, engage and share your insight.

About this event

Note: This is a 90-minute lecture running on Tuesday, 5/11/21 @ 2pm-3:30pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Join the first-ever AJU Scholars Symposium, dedicated to analyzing the changing nature of Jewish life before, during and after the global pandemic. You are invited to join this weekly intimate, unparalleled intellectual exploration as an active participant, where you will observe, discuss, review, and share feedback on the materials presented by AJU scholars and their guests. Prof. Michael Berenbaum will moderate a session by different scholars, who will present papers on a diverse set of topics.

This week we welcome Rabbi Pinchas Giller of AJU and Professor Gilbert N. Kahn, the professor of Political Science at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. The communities that self-identify as Orthodox have displayed varied responses to the pandemic, according to various indicators of their lifestyles and beliefs. Although one could say that responses ran across a strict continuum of religious intensity and response to modernity, other factors were at play. An affinity for alternative therapies dovetailed, in different communities, with the atmosphere of radical doubt in social verities. This was intensified by the community’s broad embrace linked to the influence of the Trump administration, its avowed relationships to Israel and its vision of the American social order. This discussion will attempt to quantify these issues and see what lessons the Orthodox community has learned from the pandemic experience.

Spaces to each session are extremely limited to give ample opportunity for discussion, so we encourage you to enroll today to participate in this premier opportunity.

May 11th Presenters:

  • Rabbi Pinchas Giller, Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, American Jewish University
  • Professor Gilbert Kahn, Political Science, Kean University

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.