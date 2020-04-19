The Perfect Candidate FilmClub WatchAlong

Date and time: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 7:40 to 8:20 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

“A revealing look at the changing roles of women in Saudi Arabia from director Haifaa Al-Mansour (WADJDA), THE PERFECT CANDIDATE follows Maryam, a determined young doctor who runs for city council after the male incumbent repeatedly ignores her request to fix the muddy road leading to her clinic. Despite her father and her community’s struggle to accept her as their town’s first female candidate, Maryam’s creative and ambitious campaign builds momentum, becoming a symbol for a larger movement.”

Watch the film on Curzon Home Cinema by following this link: https://www.curzonhomecinema.com/film/watch-the-perfect-candidate-online .

You will need to set up an account – which is free – and then enter the discount code ATHOME15 when promoted which will give you 15% off (so it should cost £8.50 instead of £9.99).

Make sure that you have watched the film by 7:40 pm British Summer Time on Wednesday, and then join Philip and Holly for a Zoom discussion about the film.

I’m sure that you have been Zooming away for the last three weeks, but in case you are new to Zoom, all you need to do is:

Click this link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75956545428 at 7:40 pm on Wednesday 22 April and follow the instructions to join the group. I don’t think you’ll need it, but just in case, the meeting ID is: 759 5654 5428.

You will be on mute when you join the group.

When you want to speak, click on the icon labeled “Participants” at the bottom center of your PC or Mac screen.

At the bottom of the window on the right side of the screen, click the button labeled “Raise Hand.”

Your digital hand is now raised. Lower it by clicking the same button, now labeled “Lower Hand.”

The same method can be used to raise your hand in a Zoom meeting on a mobile device, simply tap “Raise Hand” at the bottom left corner of the screen. The hand icon will turn blue and the text below it will switch to say “Lower Hand” while your hand is raised.

I will do my best to manage everyone and keep tabs on hands – Philip will lead the discussion.

If you would like to give us a donation (and heaven knows, we need it!), here is the link: https://www.paypal.me/FilmBathUK (but no pressure as so many of you have already donated your ticket price for IN SAFE HANDS – for which we are massively grateful).