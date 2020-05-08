The Persian Gulf Sub-region in Crisis: US-Iran Tensions, 2019-2020

Date and time: Tuesday, May 19, 4 to 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

2019-2020 has witnessed an intensification of military tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf sub-region. From the imposition of increasing sanctions against Iran to the US assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) major general Qasem Soleimani, the two nations were on the verge of war in early 2020, when IRGC missile attacks targeted US forces based in Iraq. US-Iran tensions remain high, despite the global pandemic surrounding COVID-19. Café Politique thus aims to cover the confrontation in its first-ever virtual event for the Global Citizenship Programme. Professor Anoush Ehteshami, a leading scholar of the Persian Gulf, will join us to share insight into the background, development and future of the crisis. Professor Ehteshami is the Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah Chair in International Relations in the School of Government and International Affairs and Director of the Institute for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at Durham University.

