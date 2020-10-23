Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Politicization of Israeli Media
Mideast Streets
Media
Politics
Israel

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2020

Date and time: October 27, 2020, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register on Zoom here.

The Taub Center for Israel Studies at NYU welcomes a distinguished panel of Israeli journalists for this very timely discussion.

There will be time for moderated Q&A

A panel discussion featuring:

  • Alon Ben David – Channel 13
  • Amit Segal – Channel 12 & Yediot Ahronot
  • Anat Balint – San Jose State University
  • Ravit Hecht – Haaretz
  • Host – Ronald Zweig – Taub Center for Israel Studies
  • Moderator – Avi Shilon – Taub Center for Israel Studies

The Taub Center for Israel Studies was established in 2003 with the support of the Henry and Marilyn Taub Foundation, to advance the study of Modern Israel: its recent history, society and politics, together with the history of the Zionist movement and the Yishuv.

