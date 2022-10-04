The Politics of Media in the Middle East

Wed, Oct 5, 2022 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Our guest will be Sarah El-Shaarawi.

Sarah El-Shaarawi is the Managing Editor of Arab Media & Society and head of the Research and Publications division at the Kamal Adham Center for Television and Digital Journalism at the American University in Cairo. She is a founder of the Arab Science Journalism Forum and a Contributing Editor at Africa Is a Country. Sarah is the recipient of the 2022 Dalton Camp Award for her essay examining press freedoms in Canada and Egypt. Her work has also appeared in Foreign Policy, Newsweek Middle East, The National, The Cairo Review of Global Affairs, and The Tyee, among others.

