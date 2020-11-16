Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Power of Music in Jewish Morocco with Dr. Vanessa Paloma Elbaz
Mideast Streets
music
Morocco
Jewish Diaspora

The Power of Music in Jewish Morocco with Dr. Vanessa Paloma Elbaz

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2020

November 17, 7:30 pm UK time (UTC+0)

Register on Zoom here.

Meeting ID: 849 5323 7738

Passcode: mogador

One tap mobile

  • +442034815237,,84953237738#,,,,,,0#,,9525596# United Kingdom
  • +442034815240,,84953237738#,,,,,,0#,,9525596# United Kingdom

Dial by your location

  • +44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom
  • +972 3 978 6688 Israel
  • +972 55 330 1762 Israel
  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
  • +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
  • +1 647 558 0588 US (Canada)
  • +33 1 7037 9729 France

Meeting ID: 849 5323 7738

Passcode: 9525596

Find your local number here.

Jewish communities have lived in Morocco for over two millennia. During that time, music has played a key social and political role. Dr. Vanessa Paloma Elbaz, music researcher at Cambridge University, will tell us how and where Jews make music in Morocco. How have Jews kept or adapted their musical traditions in a fast-changing world?

Please note that there is no registration but only participants identified by name will be admitted and allowed to ask questions. Numbers on ZOOM are limited but the event will be livestreamed to the Harif Facebook page. A recording will be uploaded to the Harif website. Questions may sent in advance to info@harif.org.

