The Prime of Medieval Muslim Civilization
Mideast Streets
Islam
History
Imperialism
Civilization

The Prime of Medieval Muslim Civilization

The Media Line Staff
01/22/2023

Mon, 23 January 2023, 18:00 – 19:00 GMT

Register here.

This talk will introduce the audience to some aspects of the origins and formation of the impressive medieval Muslim Empire.

I shall briefly present some thoughts on the origins and nature of the “movement of Islam”, its expansion in the Middle East, and the ultimate emergence of a new society and civilization. I will explain how the movement of Islam brought with it new political, social, economic and cultural institutions from the seventh to the 10th century.

This free talk leads nicely into my full 10-week Continuing Education course: The Cosmopolitan Medieval Arabic World (available for booking soon on at www.liverpool.ac.uk/continuing-education/).

