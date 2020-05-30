The Real Saudi Arabia, by Basma Khalifa

Date and time: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 3 to 4:30 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

The making of the BBC documentary, Inside The Real Saudi Arabia. The speaker gives a detailed insight into current life in the kingdom.

Our next talk is by journalist Basma khalifa. She will be sharing her journey back to Saudi Arabia, a country she once lived in. The focus of the talk will be around the making of her BBC documentary, Inside The Real Saudi Arabia. Has Saudi really changed? Are we witnessing a transition to a more open society?

Speaker’s background:

Basma Khalifa is a fashion stylist, journalist, filmmaker and director. Having started off her career in PR in NYC, Basma then began styling and has worked with some of the biggest celebrities, magazines and brands worldwide. Basma also writes for various publications and has presented on platforms including BBC News, ITN, Channel5, CNN, Women’s Hour and Radio1xtra and has presented her first BBC3 documentary Inside The Real Saudi Arabia, Why I Had to Leave, which has been viewed worldwide with over 2 million views and presented series for Vice UK. Basma has been recently nominated as debut presenter of 2019 by the Edinburgh TV Festival and is currently working on new documentary series ideas, directing and producing creative projects for brands such as Facebook and Apple and is based in London.

If you ever took an interest in Middle Eastern traditions and cultures, this webinar is not to be missed.