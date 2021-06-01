Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Recent Crisis in Israel-Palestine: Causes and Consequences
Mideast Streets
Operation Guardian of the Walls
Israel
Gaza Strip
Hamas
riots

The Recent Crisis in Israel-Palestine: Causes and Consequences

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

Thu, Jun 3, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A panel of experts will discuss different dimensions of the recent Israeli-Palestinian crisis, and what may follow.

About this event

A panel of experts will discuss different dimensions of the recent Israeli-Palestinian crisis, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas and the sectarian violence within Israel, and what may follow. Presented by the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

RSVP here: https://ucla.in/3wnllHi

About the Speakers

Areej Sabbagh-Khoury is an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Her research focuses on the political and historical sociology of Israeli and Palestinian societies. She co-edited two volumes of The Palestinians in Israel: A Guide to History, Politics, and Society (published in English, Hebrew and Arabic).

Daniel Sobelman is an assistant professor of International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a former Ha’aretz Arab affairs correspondent. Dr. Sobelman is currently writing a book about the evolution of “resistance” in several Middle East regional conflicts, including the clash between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Yair Wallach is a senior lecturer in Israel Studies at SOAS, University of London. Dr. Wallach also is chair of the Center for Jewish Studies and a member of the Center for Palestine Studies, part of the London Middle East Institute at SOAS. His research deals with modernity and its transformative dimensions in Israel/Palestine.

Dov Waxman (moderator) is The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA, and the director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. He is the author of dozens of scholarly articles and four books. His latest book is The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know (2019).

DISCLAIMER: The views or opinions of our guest speakers and the content of their presentations do not necessarily reflect the views of the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Hosting speakers does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker’s views or opinions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.