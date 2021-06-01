The Recent Crisis in Israel-Palestine: Causes and Consequences

Thu, Jun 3, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A panel of experts will discuss different dimensions of the recent Israeli-Palestinian crisis, and what may follow.

About this event

A panel of experts will discuss different dimensions of the recent Israeli-Palestinian crisis, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas and the sectarian violence within Israel, and what may follow. Presented by the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

About the Speakers

Areej Sabbagh-Khoury is an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Her research focuses on the political and historical sociology of Israeli and Palestinian societies. She co-edited two volumes of The Palestinians in Israel: A Guide to History, Politics, and Society (published in English, Hebrew and Arabic).

Daniel Sobelman is an assistant professor of International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a former Ha’aretz Arab affairs correspondent. Dr. Sobelman is currently writing a book about the evolution of “resistance” in several Middle East regional conflicts, including the clash between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Yair Wallach is a senior lecturer in Israel Studies at SOAS, University of London. Dr. Wallach also is chair of the Center for Jewish Studies and a member of the Center for Palestine Studies, part of the London Middle East Institute at SOAS. His research deals with modernity and its transformative dimensions in Israel/Palestine.

Dov Waxman (moderator) is The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies at UCLA, and the director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. He is the author of dozens of scholarly articles and four books. His latest book is The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: What Everyone Needs to Know (2019).

DISCLAIMER: The views or opinions of our guest speakers and the content of their presentations do not necessarily reflect the views of the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Hosting speakers does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker’s views or opinions.