The Relevance of Liberal-Nationalism Today

Date and time: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 8:30-9:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

We are concluding this lecture series with a look at the overarching political philosophy of Ze’ev Jabotinsky and Menachem Begin, combining national pride and identity with classical liberal values, with special guest, former government minister Dan Meridor.

Following on from his previous lecture, in which he argued for Zionism as an example of a liberal form of nationalism, Begin Center Senior Fellow Paul Gross will be discussing the specific ideas of liberal-nationalism and how they could be employed to solve the contemporary crisis of democracy. His short lecture will be based on his essay “The Case for Liberal Nationalism,” published in The American Interest in February of this year.

He will be joined by very special guest, Dan Meridor, former justice minister, finance minister and deputy prime minister, who began his political career as Menachem Begin’s cabinet secretary. Mr Meridor will be relating specifically to liberal-nationalism in the Zionist and Israeli context.