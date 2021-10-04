Fri, 8 Oct 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

The seminar will explore the controversial topic of blasphemy in Islam

CMSS Seminar: The Right Approach Towards Blasphemy in Islam

Date: Friday, 8 October 2021

Time: 10-11am (AWST)

https://uwa.zoom.us/j/82226658648?pwd=Z0EycGIvdlVJMFVMS3diR2ptRjZ6dz09

It is a commonly held view that Islamic teachings demand strict punishments to those who commit blasphemy against God, His prophets, and His books. A careful reading of the Quran reveals that the commonly held view is inconsistent with the Quran. The popular view on punishment for committing blasphemy is based on some historical incidents which when viewed in the light of the Quranic guidance reveal a completely different picture.

Speaker

Dr Khalid Zaheer is an Islamic scholar and academic. He has a Ph.D. from the University of Wales. His Ph.D. thesis was a critique on Islamic Banking. Dr Kahlid also had an intensive formal religious education in Islam. He studied Quran from Dr. Israr Ahmed, Mawlana Amin Ahsan Islahi, and Javed Ahmed Ghamdi. He also went through a formal two years course on Arabic and Islamic learning from Al-Mawrid, in 1983-84.Dr Khalid Zaheer has a deep and incisive understanding of the very relevant issue of Islam and modernity and has taught courses on Islamic ethics, traditions and economics etc. at various top national institutions, including the Aga Khan University, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Central Punjab, Hailey College of Commerce, information Technology University, and Institute of Art and Culture.Dr Khalid Zaheer has also delivered various lectures on Islam in UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Japan and many prestigious institutions of Pakistan. Including Civil Services Academy, Administrative Staff College and PAF War College.

