The Ripples of Syria

Mon, Mar 15, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

We will welcome Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

A decade in, the intractable conflict in Syria shows no signs of slowing or disentangling, and ripples continue to be felt through Syrian society, governance, and the larger region. Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council, will help us examine where the Syrian conflict stands today, the impacts it has had on Syrian governance and society and on neighboring states and communities, and what the prospects are in the short and medium terms.

Jomana Qaddour is a nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs, where she leads the Syria portfolio. Qaddour is a doctoral student at Georgetown University Law Center, focusing on ethno-sectarianism and its impact on constitutional frameworks in Iraq, Bosnia, and Syria. Qaddour is currently a member of the UN-facilitated Syrian Constitutional Committee, as part of the Civil Society Group. She is the co-founder of Syria Relief & Development, a humanitarian organization working in northwest Syria that has implemented over $92 million worth of aid; she also serves as Vice Chairwoman of the American Relief Coalition for Syria, an umbrella group of 10 Syrian American humanitarian organizations.

Qaddour previously served as a Senior Policy Analyst at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, where she covered Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Turkey. Prior to that, she was a Senior Analyst at Caerus Associates, managing the Syria atmospherics program for the firm’s work with USAID-OTI. From 2012-2014, Jomana was a Senior Research Assistant and Publications Manager for the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy. From 2010-2012, Qaddour was an attorney at the Winston & Strawn, Washington, D.C. office working on intellectual property issues.

Qaddour has spoken on numerous panels, including the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, and authored pieces in The Washington Post, The Washington Quarterly, The American Interest, The Atlantic, as well as academic journals and other think tanks. She is a member of the Truman National Security Project. Qaddour earned her BA as well as a JD with a Certificate in International Trade and Finance from the University of Kansas, and her LLM. from Georgetown University Law Center.