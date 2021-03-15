Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
The Ripples of Syria
Mideast Streets
Syria civil war
Syria

The Ripples of Syria

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2021

Mon, Mar 15, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

We will welcome Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

About this Event

A decade in, the intractable conflict in Syria shows no signs of slowing or disentangling, and ripples continue to be felt through Syrian society, governance, and the larger region. Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council, will help us examine where the Syrian conflict stands today, the impacts it has had on Syrian governance and society and on neighboring states and communities, and what the prospects are in the short and medium terms.

About the Speaker

Jomana Qaddour is a nonresident senior fellow with the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs, where she leads the Syria portfolio. Qaddour is a doctoral student at Georgetown University Law Center, focusing on ethno-sectarianism and its impact on constitutional frameworks in Iraq, Bosnia, and Syria. Qaddour is currently a member of the UN-facilitated Syrian Constitutional Committee, as part of the Civil Society Group. She is the co-founder of Syria Relief & Development, a humanitarian organization working in northwest Syria that has implemented over $92 million worth of aid; she also serves as Vice Chairwoman of the American Relief Coalition for Syria, an umbrella group of 10 Syrian American humanitarian organizations.

Qaddour previously served as a Senior Policy Analyst at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, where she covered Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Turkey. Prior to that, she was a Senior Analyst at Caerus Associates, managing the Syria atmospherics program for the firm’s work with USAID-OTI. From 2012-2014, Jomana was a Senior Research Assistant and Publications Manager for the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy. From 2010-2012, Qaddour was an attorney at the Winston & Strawn, Washington, D.C. office working on intellectual property issues.

Qaddour has spoken on numerous panels, including the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, and authored pieces in The Washington Post, The Washington Quarterly, The American Interest, The Atlantic, as well as academic journals and other think tanks. She is a member of the Truman National Security Project. Qaddour earned her BA as well as a JD with a Certificate in International Trade and Finance from the University of Kansas, and her LLM. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
