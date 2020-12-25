Mon, 11 Jan 2021 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Dr Iwona Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin Beyond the Pyramids: New Insights into the Rise and Collapse of the Kingdom of Meroe, Sudan.

The Kushite Kingdom of Meroe (c. 300 BC – AD 350) occupied a vast territory of present-day Sudan and the southern fringes of Egypt. The kingdom played a key role in the region facilitating trade between the Graeco-Roman world and African states and beyond, and its position was further strengthened by iron production that centred in the region around the capital city of Meroe, presently known for its necropolis with numerous royal pyramids. However, after several centuries, this once powerful and prosperous kingdom collapsed, and the circumstances surrounding its demise remain unclear and open to speculation. This lecture will present the circumstances surrounding the formation of the Meroitic kingdom and discuss the existing theories and new evidence pertaining to its sudden collapse.

Dr Iwona Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin is a bioarchaeologist specialising in the study of mummified and skeletonised human remains to investigate various aspects of life and death of ancient populations in the Nile Valley. Over the last 18 years, Iwona has worked with international research teams at high-profile burial sites in Egypt (Tell el-Farkha, Saqqara, Theban Necropolis) and Sudan (Kawa, Jebel Moya, Hamadab, el-Zuma). In her research, she is particularly interested in exploring the relationship between people and their environments in the past through patterns of health and disease, subsistence, and migration. Iwona is a researcher at the University of Manchester and Honorary Curator of Human Remains at the Manchester Museum. Her current project entitled “Crossing Boundaries: Peoples’ Movement and the Collapse of the Kingdom of Meroe (300 BC – AD 350), Sudan” is funded by the National Geographic Society.

