The Rise of Global Islamophobia in the War on Terror – Meet the Authors

Wed, Sep 28, 2022 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

ENORB is hosting a book club style online event with the editors and contribiting authors (Naved Bakali, Farid Hafez & Leyla Yildirim) of the new book: The Rise of Global Islamophobia in the War on Terror: Coloniality, Race & Islam

The ‘War on Terror’ ushered in a new era of anti-Muslim bias and racism. Anti-Muslim racism, or Islamophobia, is influenced by local economies, power structures and histories. However, the War on Terror, a conflict undefined by time and place, with a homogenised Muslim ‘Other’ framed as a perpetual enemy, has contributed towards a global Islamophobic narrative. This edited international volume examines the connections between interpersonal and institutional anti-Muslim racism that have contributed to the growth and emboldening of nativist and populist protest movements globally. It maps out categories of Islamophobia, revealing how localised histories, conflicts and contemporary geopolitical realities have textured the ways that Islamophobia has manifested across the global North and South. At the same time, it seeks to highlight activism and resistance confronting Islamophobia.

The book is published by Manchester University Press on 9th September 2022. For more information see: Manchester University Press

The conversation will be hosted by ENORB and faciliated by ENORB Director Mark Ereira-Guyer and the intern team: Klaudjo Marena, Martina Molinari and Eleni Palioura.

The European Network on Religion and Belief is funded by project income, small grants (e.g ENAR’s Empowerment & Resilience Scheme), donations, membership fees and a generous and strategic core grant from the Open Society Foundations.