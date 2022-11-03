The Road to Qatar: Football and Politics in the Middle East

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 18:00 – 19:00 GMT

When journalist and author James Montague first began covering football in the Middle East two decades ago people asked him what future there could possibly be for the beautiful game in one of the most volatile regions in the world. In the years that followed the game’s development in the Middle East would become one of the biggest stories in global sport. There were revolutionary fans – known as ultras – fomenting the Arab Spring in places like Egypt and Tunisia. There were the takeovers of some of England’s biggest football clubs by the Emirati and Saudi superrich. And of course, there was Qatar’s controversial journey toward hosting the 2022 World Cup finals.

One of the only Western journalists covering football’s impact in the Middle East, Montague will share his unique insights at Intelligence Squared on November 9. He will discuss his travels across the Middle East where he spoke to fans, players, workers, politicians and campaigners as he sought to understand how money and football were reshaping this complex and vibrant region. Join Montague in conversation with The Athletic’s Joey D’Urso, hear the story and ask your questions.