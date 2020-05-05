The Role of Religious Leaders in the Coronavirus Crisis

Date and time: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 4 to 5:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) UK

Interreligious Association for Peace and Development

Speakers:

Edwin Shuker: Vice President of Jews from Arab Lands

Councillor Canon Ann Easter: Commissioner for Interfaith and Inter-religious Dialogue.

Jatinder Singh Birdi: Co-Chair of Interfaith Network UK (tbc)

Bhakti Vedanta Nemi Swami: Vaishnava – Bhakti Yoga

Sheikh Dr Hojjat Ramzy: Director, Oxford Islamic Information Centre

Rt Rev’d Riah Abu El-Assal, Former Anglican Bishop of Jerusalem

There is great attention on the role of politicians in the COVID-19 virus crisis that faces all nations in the world. We at UPF, feel there is also an important role for religious leaders. Faith provides hope and morale to fortify those struggling to keep going on the front lines of this effort but also those who are staying at home in lockdown in difficult circumstances, whether it is economic, social or spiritual. There are many reasons why a strong faith can assist the quality of life of the believers in the UK today. Religious leaders can answer doubts about Divine Love in the midst of this tragic crisis by sharing their scriptural wisdom. Religious leaders can comfort those who are grieving with long-tested words of solace and understanding. Religious leaders can inspire others to seek for meaning and value in life and guide our motivation when investing in our daily roles in our family, community and work, especially during challenging times.

Please register above in order to receive a Zoom link the day before the event.

Religious Leaders could influence the national discourse to keep a sense of perspective. Despite our problems, most of the world does not have the National Health Service the United Kingdom enjoys or the economic benefits that have cushioned our experience while under lockdown. Religious leaders could also emphasize the importance of including more vulnerable nations in our calculations. It is in expressing God’s love in our concern for and sharing with the less fortunate of the human family that the solution to this crisis will be found. Unless the entire world is cured no one will be entirely safe or the global economy revive.

We would like to explore the role of religious leaders at this important time of challenge and upheaval.

Kind Regards,

Robin Marsh and Margaret Ali

Margaret Keverian-Ali, Director, UPF – UK, Mobile: 07723024750

Robin Marsh, Secretary General, UPF – UK, Mobile: 07956210768

Universal Peace Federation – Charity: Number 1185412

UPF is an NGO in General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN

Twitter: @ukUPF

Email: pa@uk.upf.org

Website: www.uk.upf.org

Interreligious Association for Peace and Development is an association within Universal Peace Federation