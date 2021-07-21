Protecting Truth During Tension

THE SACRED FEMININE AND THE LAND
Mideast Streets
feminism
Spirituality
Israel
Palestine

THE SACRED FEMININE AND THE LAND

The Media Line Staff
07/21/2021

Thu, Jul 22, 2021 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM IDT

Tickets (€35) here.

THE SACRED FEMININE AND THE LAND

About this event

Join us on Thursday evening 22 July to explore the many layers of meaning and belonging relating to our emerging theme: The Sacred Feminine and the Land. In our four-part exploration of centralising the voice of the Land of Israel-Palestine, and seeing the systemic influences related to the land, we have encountered the mirror it has to ourselves and our inner issues. We will explore the theme of borders and the boundaries that we as humanity hold in relation to the land. When there has been a history of collective trauma – often over many generations – the way we relate to our surroundings and to the places where we live or are ancestrally connected to, reflect our inner personal and trans-generational stories.

In this session we will use the embodied approach of a collective land constellation to explore the connection between our inner and outer landscapes, and where the boundaries lie. What can we do, individually and collectively, to bring respect and clear boundaries with each other? How can we begin to create clarity in the chaos without guilt or aggression?

The aims and outcomes of this session are:

  • to acknowledge and witness what needs to be seen in relation to the Land for our collective healing
  • allowing the marginalised voices to find expression
  • Initiate personal healing in relation to the places we are connected to
  • a greater sense of belonging in our everyday lives

Anyone is welcome to join us. This is the third of four sessions. You are welcome to join one or both, and prior attendance is not needed to participate. Come with a curious heart and mind!

Feel free to ask any question,

Gaya : +972586212324

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
