Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Saga of the Citron: Historical and Global Perspectives
Mideast Streets
Citron
Etrog
Sukkot
Judaism
Israel

The Saga of the Citron: Historical and Global Perspectives

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us to discover what the etrog, or citron, can reveal about larger historical trends.

Presented by the Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University, in partnership with the Historical Society of Israel. Join us to discover what the etrog, or citron, can reveal about larger historical trends. Presentations followed by a facilitated discussion.

Introductions by:

  • Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor, Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History; Director, Schusterman Center for Israel Studies, Brandeis University
  • Shmuel Feiner, Professor of Modern Jewish History at Bar-Ilan University; Chairman of The Historical Society of Israel

Framing the context of the project:

  • Joshua Teplitsky, Associate Professor of History, Stony Brook University

Speakers:

  • Debra Kaplan, Associate Professor, Department of Jewish History and Director of the Halpern Center for the Study of Jewish Self-Perception, Bar Ilan University
  • Alexander Kaye, Karl, Harry, and Helen Stoll Assistant Professor of Israel Studies, Department of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies, Brandeis University
  • Zev Eleff, Associate Professor of Jewish History, Touro College and University System

Commentator:

  • Christine Hayes, Robert F. and Patricia Ross Weis Professor of Religious Studies in Classical Judaica, Yale University

This event is part of our Schusterman Seminars series, advanced seminars geared toward faculty and graduate students, and open to all, presenting the latest research in Israel Studies to the Schusterman Center community and beyond. Click here for details and registration.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.