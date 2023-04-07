Happy holidays!
The Soroka Passover Benefit Concert
Soroka Medical Center
Beersheba
Tel Aviv
The Soroka Passover Benefit Concert

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2023

Starts on Monday, April 10 · 8:30pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (from $44.52) here.

Location: Charles Bronfman Auditorium, 1 Huberman Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Chag Ha-Aviv in Tel Aviv

The Springtime Soroka Music Festival

VIP Reception 7pm | Concert 8:30pm

Join #SorokaFriends for an exclusive concert featuring Netanel Hershtik & Shai Abramson for a night of fun, friendship and philanthropy with the Ra’anana Symphonette Conducted by Ofir Sobol. This concert benefits Soroka Medical Center.

Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire southern region of Israel, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million people, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. Soroka’s centers of excellence fulfill a vital role in the Negev, spanning the entire spectrum of medical care: prevention, diagnosis, research, education, advanced treatment, genetics, trauma care and cancer care. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing ground-breaking research, life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff; Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics. As the “Iron Dome for Health,” Soroka is fully engaged in the challenges, complexity, and richness of the fabric of life in the Negev. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence and clinical research with global impact.

