The State of the Islamic State
ISIS

The State of the Islamic State

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

More than a year after the destruction of its physical caliphate in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State is showing alarming new signs of life.

MODERATOR: Ilan Berman, American Foreign Policy Council Senior Vice President

SPEAKERS:

  • Amb. Alberto Fernandez, Vice President, Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)
  • Ms. Katherine Zimmerman, Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
  • Dr. Craig Whiteside, Associate Professor, Naval Postgraduate School

