Mon, Feb 22, 2021, 8 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

The Pre-Election Forum: The Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurship with MK Idan Roll, Yesh Atid

About this Event

Join us for the Sunset Series…Focus on Israel Elections 2021

This week:

The Next Generation of Social Entrepreneurship:

A Conversation with MK Idan Roll, Yesh Atid

Monday, February 22, 8:00 pm on Zoom. Drinks (this is the cheapest outing you’ve ever had – BYOB) and then we hear from our speaker and do a question & answer.No charge, must RSVP here and we will send you the zoom link a few hours before the event.

When: Monday, February 22, 8-9 pm Israel Time What? Influential writers, thinkers, decision-makers, impacting Israel, Zionism and Jewish life, with leading professionals will speak for a half-hour followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy mingling (beverage in hand?).

Where? On Zoom Who’s coming? 20’s and 30’sAbout the topic: A Conversation with MK Idan Roll about the future of high tech, LGBTQ rights, social equality, and the situation of young professionals in Israel

About our speaker. MK Idan Roll has served in Knesset since 2019 on the Yesh Atid list. In the outgoing Knesset, he was a member of the Economics Committee, the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, and the Subcommittee on the Treatment and Assistance to Victims of PTSD. He also chaired the Innovation and High-Tech Lobby, the Cannabis Lobby for Medicine and Leisure, the Lobby for the LGBTQ Community, and the Lobby for Sports and Fitness. He served in the IDF in a technology unit within the Intelligence Corps. Roll holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in public law from Tel Aviv University. He lives in Tel Aviv with his partner Harel, with their son.

About the series:

February 22 –Yesh Atid speaker Idan Roll

March 1 – New Hope Party, MK Michal Shir

March 8 –Blue & White, Ruthi Lande

March 16 Likud, speaker

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.