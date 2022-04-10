The Tel Aviv Seder
Fri, Apr 15, 2022 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (0 shekels-419.96 shekels) here.
Location: 86 Ben Yehuda, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District
You’re invited to join us for a community Pesach Seder in Tel Aviv!
About this event
Experience history come alive this Passover and join fellow Jews from across the globe for an inspirational Seder like never before!
Event Highlights:
- Interactive & Inspiring Seder
- Three-Course Catered Dinner
- Meet people from all over the world
- English/Hebrew Haggadahs
- Hand Baked Matzah
- Stories, songs & great company
When and Where? Friday night, April 15th
Seder at 8:00pm
Schedule:
6:45 PM – Candle Lighting
6:50 PM – Shabbat & Holiday Services at 18 Bar Kochbah, TLV
8:00 PM – Seder Begins at 86 Ben Yehuda, TLV
Tickets:
RSVP below
General RSVP- 400 NIS
Tel Aviv Residents Adult – 200 NIS
Lone Soldier Tickets: FREE with ID
Student Discount are available for students that need assistance.
Please email your Student ID to Assistant@ChabadontheCoast.com and we will send you the Promo Code.
Prepaid reservations only! No door tickets.
Space is limited so RSVP today.