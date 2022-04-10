The Tel Aviv Seder

Fri, Apr 15, 2022 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (0 shekels-419.96 shekels) here.

Location: 86 Ben Yehuda, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District

You’re invited to join us for a community Pesach Seder in Tel Aviv!

About this event

Experience history come alive this Passover and join fellow Jews from across the globe for an inspirational Seder like never before!

Event Highlights:

Interactive & Inspiring Seder

Three-Course Catered Dinner

Meet people from all over the world

English/Hebrew Haggadahs

Hand Baked Matzah

Stories, songs & great company

When and Where? Friday night, April 15th

Seder at 8:00pm

Schedule:

6:45 PM – Candle Lighting

6:50 PM – Shabbat & Holiday Services at 18 Bar Kochbah, TLV

8:00 PM – Seder Begins at 86 Ben Yehuda, TLV

Tickets:

RSVP below

General RSVP- 400 NIS

Tel Aviv Residents Adult – 200 NIS

Lone Soldier Tickets: FREE with ID

Student Discount are available for students that need assistance.

Please email your Student ID to Assistant@ChabadontheCoast.com and we will send you the Promo Code.

Prepaid reservations only! No door tickets.

Space is limited so RSVP today.