The Tel Aviv Seder
Mideast Streets
Passover
Tel Aviv
Israel
Chabad

The Tel Aviv Seder

The Media Line Staff
04/10/2022

Fri, Apr 15, 2022 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (0 shekels-419.96 shekels) here.

Location: 86 Ben Yehuda, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District

View Map

You're invited to join us for a community Pesach Seder in Tel Aviv!

About this event

You’re invited to join us for a community Pesach Seder in Tel Aviv!

Experience history come alive this Passover and join fellow Jews from across the globe for an inspirational Seder like never before!

Event Highlights:

  • Interactive & Inspiring Seder
  • Three-Course Catered Dinner
  • Meet people from all over the world
  • English/Hebrew Haggadahs
  • Hand Baked Matzah
  • Stories, songs & great company

When and Where? Friday night, April 15th

Seder at 8:00pm

Schedule:

6:45 PM – Candle Lighting

6:50 PM – Shabbat & Holiday Services at 18 Bar Kochbah, TLV

8:00 PM – Seder Begins at 86 Ben Yehuda, TLV

Tickets:

RSVP below

General RSVP- 400 NIS

Tel Aviv Residents Adult – 200 NIS

Lone Soldier Tickets: FREE with ID

Student Discount are available for students that need assistance.

Please email your Student ID to Assistant@ChabadontheCoast.com and we will send you the Promo Code.

Prepaid reservations only! No door tickets.

Space is limited so RSVP today.

