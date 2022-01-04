The Turkish Table: Stuffed Vegetables with Ozlem Warren

Sun, Jan 9, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:15 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($27.12) here.

Peppers, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers: vegetables get the star treatment with guest chef Özlem Warren.

What’s on the menu:

Stuffed Peppers and Zucchini with Bulgur and Pomegranate Molasses (Bulgurlu Dolma)

Bulgur Pilaf with Zucchini, Onions and Tomatoes (Kabakli Aṣ)

Yogurt and Cucumber Dip with Dried Mint (Cacik)

Class Description: Let’s travel to Turkey—or at least take our tastebuds there. Join guest chef Özlem Warren, author of “Özlem’s Turkish Table,” as she takes you on a culinary journey to Turkey and shows you how to make three wholesome dishes to greet the New Year. Özlem will virtually take you to her homeland of Antakya (ancient Antioch) to show how to make Stuffed Vegetables with Pomegranate Molasses. She will share her tips for perfectly cooking bulgur, which is a classic Turkish grain that just happens to cook up in 15 minutes or less. Then you will learn to use it in a delicious, balanced bulgur pilaf with the scooped-out sections of your zucchini, which gets sautéed with onions, tomatoes and dried mint and then used to stuff our vegetables—nothing is wasted in Turkish cuisine. We’ll serve the elegant, photo-worthy stuffed vegetables over a dollop of cooling Cacik Dip, a refreshing blend of cucumbers, yogurt and mint. Join us to be inspired by these wholesome recipes and by Özlem’s tips and stories from her homeland.

Özlem Warren is a native of Turkey and author of her debut cookbook, “Özlem’s Turkish Table, Recipes from My Homeland.” She was born and raised in Turkey and lived in this magical land for 30 years. She is passionate about Turkish’s delicious, vibrant cuisine and has been teaching Turkish cookery in England, Turkey, the U.S. and Jordan for over 10 years. She has a popular Turkish recipe blog, Özlem’s Turkish Table, and hosts Supper Clubs and Culinary Tours to Turkey. Özlem was a part of the Turkish Chefs of the World (Dunyanin Turk Sefleri) TV program, which aired on the Turkish national TV Channel TRT as well as in 37 other countries. She participates in prestigious events such as the Taste of London, The London Book Fair, the International Edinburgh Book Festival and various food festivals to promote Turkish cuisine and culture. Her writing has appeared in major national newspapers in Turkey and in magazines around the world.

This event has limited spots, and you must register in advance via Eventbrite. One sign-up covers one device. Closed Captioning is available for this event.

Immediately after registering, you will get a confirmation email that contains the Zoom meeting log-in information. One week prior to class (or within 48 hours of registering, if you sign up less than a week in advance), you will receive an email with the ingredients, equipment and prep you’ll need to cook along with us, if you choose.

After class, you will receive a recording of the event, as well as a folder of recipes and resources that we discuss during the event. Class recordings are available to all registered attendees for two weeks following each event.

Payments for Milk Street live stream classes are non-refundable. If you find yourself unable to attend, you may transfer the ticket to someone else, but we are unable to refund fees and all payments are final. Classes are subject to cancellation at any time. In the case of cancellation by the event organizer, all paid tickets will be fully refunded.

Proceeds from live stream cooking classes support Milk Street’s non-profit work with The Big Sisters Association of Great Boston, The Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, and other partners.

