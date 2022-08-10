The Turkish War of Independence: 1919-1923 – Livestream

Thu, Aug 11, 2022 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

This presentation will address the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War I. We will discuss the Treaty of Sevres and how Mustafa Kemal rallied the Grand National Assembly to not only expel European Armies from Anatolia but to overthrow their own Ottoman Government, concluding with the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923.

The Turkish War of Independence (19 May 1919 – 24 July 1923) was a series of military campaigns waged by the Turkish National Movement after parts of the Ottoman Empire were occupied and partitioned following its defeat in World War I. These campaigns were directed against Greece in the west, Armenia in the east, France in the south, loyalists and separatists in various cities, and British and Ottoman troops around Constantinople (İstanbul).[59] Simultaneously, the Turkish nationalist movement carried out massacres and deportations in order to eliminate native Christian populations—a continuation of the Armenian genocide and other ethnic cleansing operations during World War I. These campaigns resulted in the creation of the Republic of Turkey.

________________________

Your host for this program will be our friend Richard Sassoon.

YouTube Previously Recorded Programs

YouTube Link – Click Here

http://www.youtube.com/c/WashingtonDCHistoryCulture

Donations Support Our Non-Profit Community Programs – Thank You!

PayPal: DCHistoryAndCulture@gmail.com

Venmo: @DCHistoryAndCulture

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/d29491c0

__________________________

Zoom Connection:

Login info will be emailed several times beginning 24 hours prior to the event.

If you don’t receive the Zoom connection link please contact us.

To join the event simply click the Zoom link and follow the instructions.

If clicking the link doesn’t work try copying and pasting it instead.

Password not required.

Zoom may work better in some browsers/devices than others – if one doesn’t work try another.

When all else fails please read and follow the directions. : )

Didn’t Receive the Zoom Connection Info?

Check your spam folder, make sure you didn’t sign-up with your other email address (personal vs. work, etc.), and also review the email settings on your Eventbrite account (you may have turned off our notifications)- link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/account-settings/email-preferences

Additional Eventbrite Troubleshooting Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/support/articles/en_US/Troubleshooting/did-my-email-send-invitations-order-confirmations-reminders?lg=en_US

_________________________

Washington, DC History & Culture

A non-profit community organization.

Experience the history and culture of Washington, DC – and the world!

Eventbrite

https://DCHistoryAndCulture.Eventbrite.com

Facebook

https://www.Facebook.com/DCHistoryAndCulture

Meetup

https://www.Meetup.com/DCHistoryAndCulture

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/c/WashingtonDCHistoryCulture

________________________

We look forward to seeing you – thanks!

Robert Kelleman

rkelleman@yahoo.com

202-821-6325 (text only)