The Tutankhamun’s Family

Discover the most famous family of the ancient world. Why it was erased from history until the 20th century?

Akhenaton and his religious revolution

Tell el-Amarna and the secrets of an abandoned Egyptian capital

Nefertiti, Smenkhara, Tutankhamon: the most famous family of the ancient world

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Why did Akhenaton try to “kill” the Egyptian gods and replace them with a single god, Aton? Was it a political revolutionary project or great spirituality? Why was the new capital Amarna abandoned after few years? What’s the role of Nefertiti‘s and her daughters in the story? Who pharaoh Smenkhara really was? And why did Tutankhamon destroy what his father created?

Our guide (a PhD Egyptologist) will answer these and many more questions during a 60 minutes virtual session.

With the help of 3D historical reconstructions, satellite pictures and slides, the guide will lead you back in time to Akhenaton’s reign. We’ll meet the great pharaoh, his beautiful and mysterious wife Nefertiti, his children, his “new” god Aton.

We’ll explore the new capital he established: Akhetaten, mostly known as Amarna.

We’ll try to understand the political and religious reasons behind the most famous “failed revolution” of the ancient world.

And finally we’ll try to understand the importance of the newfound Lost Golden City in Luxor.

