The UAE-Israel Breakthrough: Bilateral and Regional Implications and US Policy
Abraham Accord
Israel
United Arab Emirates
United States
Foreign Policy

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2020

Date and time: September 14, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The signing of the UAE-Israel treaty at the White House next Tuesday — the first Arab-Israel peace accord in 26 years — is both a diplomatic success for the Trump administration and the opening of a new chapter in regional cooperation on a broad array of political, security, economic, and diplomatic issues. To discuss the agreement’s background and its implications for the signatories and the wider Middle East, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with:

Ebtesam al-Ketbi, founder and president of the Emirates Policy Center, the UAE’s leading foreign policy and security think tank; professor of political science at United Arab Emirates University; and a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Consultative Commission.

Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs; former director-general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and permanent representative to the UN; and longtime foreign policy advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Barbara Leaf, the Lapidus Fellow at The Washington Institute and former US ambassador to the UAE (2014-2018), among other distinguished foreign service posts.

David Makovsky, the Institute’s Ziegler Distinguished Fellow and director of its Project on Arab-Israel Relations, and former senior advisor to the State Department’s special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations (2013-2014).

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
