The Universal Declaration of Human Rights with Ezat Mossallanejad
Mideast Streets
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Human Rights

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights with Ezat Mossallanejad

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2022

Thu, Dec 22, 2022 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Discussing the history, impact, and evolution of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with Ezat Mossallanejad.

December 10th is the anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ezat Mossallanejad’s presentation will focus on roots of this cornerstone document and a brief review of its provisions. At the end, he will have a critical analysis of the shortcomings of today’s UN human rights system.

Event Details:

December 22nd, 2022

1:00PM – 3:00PM

Cost: FREE with registration

Location: Zoom (The zoom link will be sent out on December 21st to those who register on Eventbrite.)

About the event host:

Ezat Mossallanejad has been working with refugees and traumatized people since the year 1980. He joined CCVT as a Director on the Board in 1992 and as staff Counselor in 1997. Presently, he works with the Centre simultaneously as a Settlement Counsellor and Policy Analyst. Apart from providing clients with face-to-face trauma counselling, Ezat acts as the editor of the First Light, the bi-annual journal of the CCVT. Prior to working with the CCVT, he was working as a Youth Counsellor with St. Christopher House and as the Coordinator of the Jesuit Refugee Service-Canada. Ezat served as the editor and a member of the Editorial Board of Refugee Update and the Chair of the Board of Culturelink and a Board member of the Inter-Church Committee for Refugees. He is one of the founding members of the Canadian Centre for International Justice (CCIJ) and has given lectures on torture and trauma in various colleges and universities in an outside Canada. Ezat has also served as a part-time professor of Immigration, Trauma, Diversity and Social Policy at Seneca College. He is the author of books such as Torture in the Age of Fear (2005), Religions and the Cruel Return of Gods (2012) and Crimes and Punishment in Islam (2014). Lastly, Ezat has closely worked with different United Nations bodies and in his mission for protection of refugees and survivors, travelling to different countries including USA, Mexico, Rwanda, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Nigeria, Uganda, Thailand, India and Cyprus.

For more information about our upcoming events or supporting the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture, visit https://ccvt.org/ or check out our instagram @ccvt_toronto

