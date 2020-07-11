The UN’s Role in Responding to the Global Terrorist Threat

Date and time: Friday, July 17, 2020, 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

As the nature of the terrorist threat has continued to evolve and grow in complexity, the number of stakeholders involved in countering it has expanded, and the United Nations counterterrorism architecture has evolved accordingly. The UN Security Council is the world’s primary norm-setting authority in the area of counterterrorism, and since the 9/11 attacks, it has adopted numerous resolutions aimed at helping member states address the global terrorist threat. To discuss how the UN and bodies such as the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) are responding to these issues in the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with UN Assistant Secretary-General Michele Coninsx.

Michele Coninsx was confirmed as Executive Director of the CTED at the Assistant Secretary-General level on August 11, 2017. Previously, she served as President of Eurojust, the judicial cooperation unit of the European Union, where she chaired both the counterterrorism team and the Task Force on the Future of Eurojust. She has also served as the national prosecutor of Belgium, an expert to the International Civil Aviation Organization, and an instructor on antiterrorism in the air, with assignment at the Belgian National Aviation Security Committee.