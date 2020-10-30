Date and time: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

What Can We Learn from Israel’s Innovative Startup Culture?

A HANDS-ON GUIDE TO BUILDING AND INVESTING IN STARTUPS FROM EXPERT URI ADONI

The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), in collaboration with Venture Café Providence and the Consulate General of Israel to New England are happy to present Uri Adoni, author and veteran venture capitalist with over 20 years in innovation, has extensive experience as both an investor and an executive in a wide variety of tech companies.

In his new book, The Unstoppable Startup: Mastering Israel’s Secret Rules of Chutzpah, Adoni provides an insider’s perspective on Israel’s secret formula that has made it so successful in fostering the growth of technology businesses. With practical advice and real-life examples of chutzpah, he addresses the specific challenges found in each stage in the early life of a startup, and how to apply certain strategies to each step of building a startup. The interviews with leading, successful entrepreneurs (such as the CEO of Waze, the CEO of CyberArc, and the Cofounder of Space IL), tell behind-the-scene stories that have never been told before, gives a unique practical perspective and advice on how to address real challenges that many startups face.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Uri Adoni has over 20 years of experience in high-tech and over 12 years of being a partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners Media Labs. JVP is one of Israel’s leading venture capitals with an impressive track record of IPO’s on NASDAQ and M&A’s to large leading multinationals. Adoni served on the board of several high-tech companies, both early and late stage. Prior to joining JVP, Uri was the CEO of MSN Israel (Microsoft Networks) and was one of Israel’s new media pioneers. In his military service at the IDF (regular and reserve) he was an officer (Major) and served as a commander of a combat unit.

He regularly addresses delegations from around the world in Israel, and has been a keynote speaker, panelist, and judge at high-tech conferences in the US, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, Switzerland and Ireland, among other places. Adoni is a highly visible ambassador for Israeli high-tech and is also an angel investor, investing his own capital in early-stage startups. He recently departed from JVP to join a US-based real estate entrepreneur who is developing a new and innovative approach for building local high-tech ecosystems and communities across the US.

The Purpose of The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is the Promotion of Commerce, Academics and Science.

The collaborative is a not-for-profit organization that fosters and strengthens trade, business, academic exchange and research between Rhode Island and Israel to benefit the economy and community of each location. The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) does so by building and strengthening the relationships between government organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, members of academia and the research community in Rhode Island and Israel.