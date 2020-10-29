Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The US Elections – The Day After
The US Elections – The Day After

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2020

Date and time: November 4, 2020, 6 pm Israel Standard Time (11 am Eastern Standard Time)

Register on Zoom here.

The Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies invites the public to a lecture on the US Elections – The Day After.

The lecture will be hosted on Zoom by Prof. Mark Meirowitz and Prof. Eytan Gilboa.

The lecture is in English and is open to the public.

The Begin–Sadat Center for Strategic Studies is an Israeli think tank affiliated with Bar-Ilan University and supported by the NATO Mediterranean Initiative, conducting policy-relevant research on Middle Eastern and global strategic affairs, particularly as they relate to the national security and foreign policy of Israel and regional peace and stability.

