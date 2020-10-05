Date and time: Friday, October 16, 2020, 2 to 4 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

An online conference on the occasion of the annual side event to the UNITAR Division for Peace Advisory Board meeting.

This interactive virtual Zoom conference will bring together the real (s)heroes of the stories from the “Voices of Sustaining Peace” social media campaign as well as the Board Members and the broader public to discuss pandemic-spurred innovations in the field of sustaining peace.

The discussion will focus on the challenges that each of the story protagonists faced in their peacebuilding/ humanitarian/ development work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; on how they are dealing with these challenges and what sorts of innovative tools and approached are being used; as well as on what is required to successfully adjust to the “new normal”. In the end, all attendees and speakers will be invited for a Q&A exchange to draw conclusions from the experience to date and identify ways forward.

TENTATIVE THEMES

Peacebuilding and Mediation

Justice

Humanitarian Action

Youth, Peace and Security

Communication and Media Diplomacy

SPEAKERS

Moderator: UNITAR Division for Peace Advisory Board Member – TBC

Panel/ story protagonists:

Mr. Ali Chahine, Peacebuilding consultant and facilitator in MENA region, UNITAR Mediation and Conflict Analysis Trainer

Ms. Orsolya Bader, Digital Networks & Society Department, Telecommunication Development Bureau, International Telecommunication Union

Mr. Rohullah Azizi, Curriculum Adviser at Afghanistan Legal Education Project (ALEP), Appeals Representative, Fulbright Scholar

Ms. Cristina and Ms. Leidy Ríos, Heads of Corporación Génesis, an NGO dedicated to peacebuilding in Colombia

Mr. Hisham Al-Omeisy, Conflict analyst, Yemen

Facilitator in mediation, Libya – TBC

Registered attendees will have a chance to participate in the online Q&A session, and are also welcome to send their questions in advance to ptp@unitar.org.

The conference will be live streamed on the UNITAR YouTube channel.