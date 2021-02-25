Give the Gift of Trusted News!

The Wandering Palestinian: A Book Talk by Author and Activist Anan Ameri
Mideast Streets

The Wandering Palestinian: A Book Talk by Author and Activist Anan Ameri

The Media Line Staff
02/25/2021

Starts on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 5:00 PM Central Standard Time (UTC-6)

Register here.

Join us for a conversation between Author and Activist Anan Ameri and Professor and Activist Nadine Naber

About this Event

Dr. Anan Ameri is a scholar, author, activist, and community organizer. She is the founding Director of the Arab American National Museum (AANM) and Palestine Aid Society of America. She holds a BA in Sociology from the University of Jordan, an MA from Cairo University, and a PhD from Wayne State University in Detroit. She was a fellow at the Bunting Institute of Radcliffe College, a visiting scholar in Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University, and served as Interim Director of the Institute for Jerusalem Studies. The recipient of numerous awards, Anan was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in Lansing, Michigan in 2016 and received ACCESS’s Arab American of the Year award in 2020. She enjoys writing and has authored and edited several articles and publications. She lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Dr. Nadine Naber is Professor in the Gender and Women’s Studies Program and the Global Asian Studies Program and holds an affiliation with the Department of Anthropology at UIC. Dr. Naber’s research interests lie at the intersections of transnational feminisms; women of color and queer of color theory; de-colonizing feminisms; empire studies; critical race studies; and Middle East Studies; and Arab American Studies. Dr. Naber is author of Arab America: Gender, Cultural Politics, and Activism (NYU Press, 2012). She is co-editor of the books Race and Arab Americans (Syracuse University Press, 2008); Arab and Arab American Feminisms, winner of the Arab American Book Award 2012 (Syracuse University Press, 2010); and The Color of Violence (South End Press, 2006). Dr. Naber is an editorial board member of the Critical Ethnic Studies Journal, the Journal of Palestine Studies, and Al-Shabakah. Dr. Naber co- founded Arab and Muslim American Studies (an Ethnic Studies unit within the Program in American Culture) at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Dr. Naber’s current book in progress focuses on radical mothering in the context of protest movements of the Egyptian revolution and Chicago’s immigrant and people of color-based movements against state violence.

Event is co-sponsored by the Arab American Action Network, the Arab American Family Services, and the Syrian Community Network.

Real-Time captioning will be provided

For questions, contact us at arabamcc@uic.edu

