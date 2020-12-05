The War We Lived: Remembering the Iran-Iraq War After 40 Years

Dec 14, 2020, 12:30 to 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Please join the Iranian Studies Initiative and the Kevorkian Center for this special conversation with Iranian and Iraqi scholars commemorating the 40th anniversary of the start of the Iran-Iraq War.

Do wars ever end? The year 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the Iran-Iraq War, calling for renewed reflections on the cultural, political, and psychological legacies of the conflict. This panel of scholars and artists from Iran and Iraq will deliberate on the war’s cultural and artistic afterlife and reflect on how wartime experiences have shaped Iranian and Iraqi peoples’ generational aesthetics and psychological sensibilities. Followed by the screening of an award-winning short animation film, this will be an intimate and interdisciplinary conversation on individual and collective memories, their representation in post-war cultural and creative productions, and how the lasting pain of the past shapes their hope for, and commitment to, peace.

Chair: Orkideh Behrouzan, SOAS, University of London, UK

In conversation with: