The Whittalls of Turkey: Migration, Diaspora, and Cultural Identity

Thu, 2 Sep 2021 18:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £25) here.

David Whittall explores the cultural identity developed by the early Whittall and related families.

About this event

By David Whittall.

Flyer:

The zoom link will be sent out to the valid registrants on the day of the presentation about 6 hours before. If you haven’t received that email 2 hours before the event start time get in touch with us and we will endeavour to send it to you again.