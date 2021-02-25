Thu, Feb 25, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Cosponsored by Urban Adamah, Kehilla Community Synagogue, and Mendocino Coast Jewish Community

$5 – Chochmat Members

$5 – Members of Co-Sponsoring Organizations

$10 – General Public

Maggid Jhos’ special Purim cocktail & mocktail recipes will be sent after registration.

Peel off those masks and you’ll find a holiday with as many facets as there are hamantaschen fillings. Purim celebrates the unlikely cast of characters who stood up to tyranny, just as it reveals the pitfalls of power. Megillat Esther, aka the Story of Esther, invites us to lose ourselves in a topsy-turvy world where the boundaries are blurred between in and out, good and evil, oppression and victory.

The 14th day of Adar is just around the corner and we are, literally and literarily, gonna deliver up the whole Megillah (scroll)!

Come! Take in every single word of the story, chanted by our spectacular array of leyners — plus, be amazed by the creative interpretations of each chapter by the On-One-Foot Players. It is a pretty frisky tale, so we’ll pop in a few trippin’ beat interludes to channel all that energy. Innovating tradition, we will throw some Zoom shade every time H@m@n is mentioned, and the night will close out with some digital dance tunes with the Groove Maistrixx extraordinaire, DJ Sarah Elise.

By now it should be clear: Scrolling ain’t just for Facebook pages! Let’s dive into the story of a Queen who saved her kingdom before Elsa made it cool. And don’t be a square and miss out on everyone’s favorite triangle-shaped treats! (Note: You can pick up hamantaschen in the East Bay from Grand Bakery or Saul’s Deli).

Costumes that reveal your inner personae are encouraged! That said, and in the spirit of awareness and respect, we encourage culturally appropriate costumes. Not sure what not to wear? Here’s an article to get you thinking. Thank you in advance for being mindful and we hope you enjoy this year’s celebration!