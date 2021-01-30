Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 6 to 7 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

This webinar will provide you with all the questions you should be asking and how to answer them to take full advantage of every post.

About this Event

GV Exchange- Share What You Know

A series of virtual events created and executed by our community members to build relationships, provide real value and help participants achieve their professional goals.

Today’s Topic: The W’s of a Social Media Strategy: Building Your Online Community

Successful engagement and audience building begin with a well thought-out strategy.

Does your organization have an account and a presence on social media platforms? That’s no guarantee people will want to follow and engage with you. You need to give them a reason to want to. That means preparing a plan which answers all the W questions, allowing you to maximize your presence and offer your audience what they’re seeking.

This webinar will provide you with all the questions you should be asking and how to answer them to take full advantage of every post.

“Tweet and they will buy or donate” is not a marketing plan. Before you can start tweeting or posting on social media, your organization/business needs to formulate an overall strategy.

In this webinar we’ll look at the W questions of a social media strategy:

Where to find content, when to post, who will be responsible for posting and engaging, what content to post, which platforms to use, how to measure success, why is video critical to success, and more W questions.

Knowing which W questions to ask will provide your organization a jump start towards building its plan.

What will you learn?

The questions you need to ask and answer as you build your social media and marketing strategy

Data and insights into the various online platforms

Tips and best practices for marketing, storytelling, use of images and video

How to engage your online audience

Who is Ephraim Gopin?

Ephraim Gopin is the founder of 1832 Communications, an agency which helps organizations raise more money through strategic and smart marketing and communications. 1832 partners with organizations to craft strategies which upgrade their online presence, improve their marketing collateral, grow their media outreach efforts and boost their email marketing apparatus. Ephraim is always happy to connect with professionals on Twitter, LinkedIn or via his website. Ephraim is the proud father of three young adults, all of whom enjoy road trips with their dad but disapprove of how he takes selfies.

Gvahim, is committed to encouraging Aliyah and to enabling career and business success for new immigrants supporting their integration in Israel.

Gvahim’s career arm offers two programs: a 1-month career development program in Jerusalem, and an individual based track in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; 1-on-1 career consultation, ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential employers; and networking opportunities

In addition, Gvahim offers two Pre-Aliyah programs: a series comprising three 90-minute workshops on the Israeli job market, and a specialized software engineers program that provides career services.

Gvahim’s entrepreneurial arm offers two programs: a 5-month startup accelerator in Ashdod, and 5-week intensive business acceleration programs in Tel Aviv. Both provide their participants/alumni with lectures and workshops; ongoing mentorship; benefits; introductions to potential investors; and networking opportunities.