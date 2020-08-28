Donate
Architecture

Things Architects Can’t Ignore

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2020

Date and time: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

We will be hosting Arch. Osama Elfar in a design talk titled Things Architects Can’t Ignore.

Speaker Bio: I graduated from Alexandria University in 1992. I’m a partner in UNii Engineering Consultancy, which has offices in UAE, Qatar, UK and Egypt. I practice architecture in several countries and gave won several recognized architectural design competitions. My work spans across many different types: high rise, mixed-use, residential, commercial and hospitality. I have projects located in several countries: KSA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Oman, Libya and Japan. Training, deliver courses and speaking in several events. I am working with several architectural application development teams to enhance& test the application and advise the teams with directions. Morpholio Trace, Concepts app, Umake and Shapr3D.

Location: Online. You will receive an email from Eventbrite with a ticket that also has the online meeting link. Please check your email in spam/junk folders and write your email correctly.

